Kim passed peacefully at her home on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. Kim was born June 13, 1958 in Ft. Worth Texas to Gene and Dot McElroy. She graduated from Sherman High School in 1976.
Kim began her career in the automotive glass industry in 1985. During her 34 years of working for LOF/Pilkington/ NSG, she was a furnace operator and worked with the tooling and development center to develop new parts and processes including SPC, CMM, vision systems, and data collection systems. She was a Statistical Process Control Coordinator and worked in all aspects of the development of new parts. Kim not only collected massive amounts of data from all areas of the plant, but she analyzed it, studied it, and found solutions to complex problems. As a quality ambassador she traveled extensively to customers, reporting issues back to the quality group and meeting with customer Engineers and offering workable solutions to problems that occurred with glass produced by all LOF/Pilkington/ NSG facilities worldwide. At the time of her passing, she was an integral part of the NSG Quality Team setting company standards collecting and analyzing data for glass warranty and customer issues. The respect she earned through her work ethic, kindness to co-workers, rapport with customers and honesty with all who knew and worked with her will be missed beyond measure.
In 1997, Kim met Doug Bucy, the man that made her laugh out loud every day for 22 years, who loved her and cared for her until her final breath. Not one day passed that they were not in contact with each other, in person or on the endless phone calls, while she was traveling for work. Kim and Doug had fun. They sailed on their sail boat Pelican, traveled as often as they could, and were involved in reenacting and living history. Kim loved to shoot guns, big guns! Kim was a Tomboy yet the perfect Lady, a great cook that loved fast food, very private, but had many friends, a great sense of humor, but could not tell a joke. Her favorite color was camo, she loved to be outdoors but had to have air conditioning. Kim was a great mother and so proud of her sons Michael and Daniel. Kim was a wonderful Grandma, and a great friend. She loved all animals, especially her dogs.
She loved and was loved in return by all who knew her.
Kim was preceded in death by her brother Gene Bruce McElroy Jr., mother Dorothy McElroy, and her father Gene Bruce McElroy Sr. Kim is survived by her husband Doug Bucy of Sherman; son Michael Franklin and wife Ashley of Sherman; son Daniel Franklin and wife LeAudra of Bentonville, AR; sister Kathy Briski and husband Fred of North Carolina; sister-in-law Kellye Smith of Tontitown, AR; seven grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be held at Grace United Methodist Church, Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 2 PM.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Sherman Animal Shelter, where Kim volunteered.
https://www.ci.sherman.tx.us/672/Donate-Online---Sherman-Pet-Adoption-Fun
All services are under the direction of Dannel Funeral Home in Sherman, Texas.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 30, 2020