SHERMAN–Kim R. Freeman ascended from her earthly house to her eternal home on Sunday night, March 15, 2020 from Texoma Medical Center, Denison, Texas following an extended illness.
Services will be Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 11 o'clock A.M. Waldo Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Welton Stoker officiating. Public viewing will be Friday, March 20, 2020 from 11 A.M. to 5 P.M. at Waldo Funeral Home, Sherman.
FOR THE WELL BEING OF YOUR HEALTH AND OURS SEATING WILL ONLY BE FOR 50 FAMILY MEMBERS AND CLOSE FRIENDS DURING THE FUNERAL SERVICE ON SATURDAY.
Arrangements have been entrusted to James E. Smith and the professionals of Waldo Funeral Home. You may sign the online guestbook at www.waldofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 19, 2020