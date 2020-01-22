|
|
|
Kimberly(Kim) Renee Gray-Barber, age 59, passed away in her home surrounded by her family early in the morning
on January 17, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer.
Kim was born on a cold day to Patsy Caraway-Bryant and Wamon Gray on November 5 th , 1960. We are told she
was a wonderful baby and an even better big sister to her siblings whom she had a large hand in raising their entire
lives. She was a natural caregiver and had a heart for servant leadership.
She invested whole-heartedly in those she loved including her biological children and grandchildren, nieces and
nephews but countless others who she took in, mentored, cared for, prayed for, helped and was there to just
listen to her entire life. Her legacy is that of faith, hope and love, but the greatest of these is Love. She cared about
people fiercely and ""worried"" about so many people in her 59 years with us. She wanted to see us do well, love
one another, be proud of our accomplishments no matter how small, be faithful, and trust In God's timing, even if
we didn't trust it ourselves. She was fiercely smart and tough as nails. She worked hard at everything she did her
entire life. She NEVER gave up, even when she sometimes wanted to, and always said, "" If you fall down, you owe
it to yourself and the people that need you to brush off and stand back up, even if its 100 times.""
Her faith in God was steadfast and unshakeable. It was embedded into her everyday life her entire life.
She was funny and had the BEST giggle, laugh and smile that will be eternally missed.
She loved country music, especially George Straight and Gary Alan, loved working in her yard and mowing her
OWN GRASS, watching her grandbabies grow, and Diet Coke, but above all else she loved Jesus and her family.
Family to Kim was not just blood relatives, but were people who respected Kim, learned from her, listened to her
and respected her opinions, her mentorship, her life lessons, and even what NOT to do that stretched her lifetime
from grade school to recently. She prayed for these people, she loved them and wanted to see them be happy,
joyful, and learn the importance of strong relationships and love for each other.
She will be so greatly missed, but we know Kim wouldn't want us to cry, because she is finally home.
We would like to celebrate Kim's amazing extraordinary life on January 25 th at 3:00p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church in
Gainesville Texas. All who knew, loved, and cared about Kim are welcome to attend.
She is survived in death by her daughters Amber Barber-Taylor and spouse Dustin Taylor, Renee Barber-Cheaney
and spouse Tommy Cheaney, her grandchildren, Tatem Barber, Tristan Taylor and Houston Cheaney, her siblings
Mark Callihan and wife Leann Callihan, Cody Bryant and wife Brenda Bryant, Mike Callihan and wife Shanna
Callihan, Terra Green, Roddy Gray, and Whitney Gray, numerous nieces and nephews whom she adored, cousins,
and life-long friends Kim considered family.
She is preceded in death by her mother and dad Patsy Caraway-Bryant and George L Bryant, and her grandparents,
whom were all waiting with open arms for her when she arrived home.
The family has asked that instead of flowers, you consider donating to one of the below organizations in Kim's
name:
Abigail's Arms-Cooke County- https://abigailsarms.org/donate or Children's Medical Center
give.childrens.com/ways-to-give
Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 22, 2020