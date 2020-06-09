KIMBERLY BATES
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share KIMBERLY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kimberly Nicole Bates, 43, of Sherman passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at her home in Sherman.
Kimberly was born on June 21, 1976 in Wichita Falls, Texas to Eugene and Lynda (Elswick) Wolfe. She married Paul Bates in Sherman, Texas on September 6, 1996. Kimberly loved her family. She enjoyed arts and crafts, being outdoors, living in the country and going on family vacations, especially cruises.
She is survived by her husband, Paul C. Bates of Sherman; son, Cash Anthony Bates of Sherman; mother, Lynda Elswick of Arkansas; father, Dave Elswick of Arkansas; grandmother, Mary Joy Adams of Breckenridge, TX.; mother-in-law, Patricia Bates; sisters, Tara Parsons, Jennifer Neal, and Meaghan Bell, brothers, Greg Columbus, John Elswick, Myles Elswick and Christopher Wolfe.
Kimberly was preceded in death by her daughter, Katy Lynn Bates.
A memorial service honoring Kimberly will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Meador Funeral Home of Whitesboro. At this time no formal visitation is scheduled.
To sign the online registry, please go to www.meadorfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
MEADOR FUNERAL HOME - Whitesboro
401 HWY 377 NORTH
Whitesboro, TX 76273
(903) 564-3800
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved