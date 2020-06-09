Kimberly Nicole Bates, 43, of Sherman passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at her home in Sherman.
Kimberly was born on June 21, 1976 in Wichita Falls, Texas to Eugene and Lynda (Elswick) Wolfe. She married Paul Bates in Sherman, Texas on September 6, 1996. Kimberly loved her family. She enjoyed arts and crafts, being outdoors, living in the country and going on family vacations, especially cruises.
She is survived by her husband, Paul C. Bates of Sherman; son, Cash Anthony Bates of Sherman; mother, Lynda Elswick of Arkansas; father, Dave Elswick of Arkansas; grandmother, Mary Joy Adams of Breckenridge, TX.; mother-in-law, Patricia Bates; sisters, Tara Parsons, Jennifer Neal, and Meaghan Bell, brothers, Greg Columbus, John Elswick, Myles Elswick and Christopher Wolfe.
Kimberly was preceded in death by her daughter, Katy Lynn Bates.
A memorial service honoring Kimberly will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Meador Funeral Home of Whitesboro. At this time no formal visitation is scheduled.
To sign the online registry, please go to www.meadorfuneral.com.
Kimberly was born on June 21, 1976 in Wichita Falls, Texas to Eugene and Lynda (Elswick) Wolfe. She married Paul Bates in Sherman, Texas on September 6, 1996. Kimberly loved her family. She enjoyed arts and crafts, being outdoors, living in the country and going on family vacations, especially cruises.
She is survived by her husband, Paul C. Bates of Sherman; son, Cash Anthony Bates of Sherman; mother, Lynda Elswick of Arkansas; father, Dave Elswick of Arkansas; grandmother, Mary Joy Adams of Breckenridge, TX.; mother-in-law, Patricia Bates; sisters, Tara Parsons, Jennifer Neal, and Meaghan Bell, brothers, Greg Columbus, John Elswick, Myles Elswick and Christopher Wolfe.
Kimberly was preceded in death by her daughter, Katy Lynn Bates.
A memorial service honoring Kimberly will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Meador Funeral Home of Whitesboro. At this time no formal visitation is scheduled.
To sign the online registry, please go to www.meadorfuneral.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jun. 9, 2020.