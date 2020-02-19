Home

KIMBERLY E. LUPER

KIMBERLY E. LUPER Obituary
SHERMAN–Ms. Kimberly Elaine Luper, age 53, of Sherman, died on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at her home. A Life Celebration will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Progressive Baptist Church in Sherman and a Family Night will be held from 7-8 PM on Friday, February 21st at the funeral home.
She is survived by her children, Shameka Taylor, Cortney Luper, and Samjuan Luper, mother, Tommie Cross, brothers, Ronald Luper, and Curtis Luper, and sisters, Stephanie Luper, Angela Bobo, and Keisha Cross.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cravens Funeral Home.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 19, 2020
