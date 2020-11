Or Copy this URL to Share

Kimberly Jordan, 53, of Sherman, Texas was granted her angel wings on Sunday, November 7th, 2020.

Kimberly was born and grew up in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Kimberly is survived by her partner in life, Michael Touchstone; her daughters Crystal & Jenifer Jordan, son Gregory Jordan, sister Tina Erwin and 12 grandchildren.

There will be private service held at American Funeral Service in Denison, Texas with Richard Gage officiating.

Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, Texas.

