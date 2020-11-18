Kimberly Jordan, 53, of Sherman, Texas was granted her angel wings on Sunday, November 7th, 2020. Kimberly was a loving & caring spouse, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Her grandchildren were her biggest joy in life.

Kimberly was born and grew up in Shreveport, Louisiana. Her love for animals was limitless. She loved all animals and they loved her as well; so much so that she pursued a career in Dog & Cat grooming and was actively involved in animal rescue. She was a huge New Orleans Saints and LSU Tigers fan.

Kimberly is survived by her partner in life, Michael Touchstone; her daughters Crystal & Jenifer Jordan, son Gregory Jordan, sister Tina Erwin and 12 grandchildren; Hannah, Izsabelle, Brilley, Tabitha, Trystan, Brianna, Daniel, Alfonso, Niko, Alex, Mackenzie and Stormy.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Alicia Torrecillas and granddaughter, Autumn Starr.

She was loved enormously by her family and will be forever missed.

There will be private service held at American Funeral Service in Denison, Texas with Richard Gage officiating.

Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.

