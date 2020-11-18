1/1
KIMBERLY JORDAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share KIMBERLY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kimberly Jordan, 53, of Sherman, Texas was granted her angel wings on Sunday, November 7th, 2020. Kimberly was a loving & caring spouse, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Her grandchildren were her biggest joy in life.
Kimberly was born and grew up in Shreveport, Louisiana. Her love for animals was limitless. She loved all animals and they loved her as well; so much so that she pursued a career in Dog & Cat grooming and was actively involved in animal rescue. She was a huge New Orleans Saints and LSU Tigers fan.
Kimberly is survived by her partner in life, Michael Touchstone; her daughters Crystal & Jenifer Jordan, son Gregory Jordan, sister Tina Erwin and 12 grandchildren; Hannah, Izsabelle, Brilley, Tabitha, Trystan, Brianna, Daniel, Alfonso, Niko, Alex, Mackenzie and Stormy.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Alicia Torrecillas and granddaughter, Autumn Starr.
She was loved enormously by her family and will be forever missed.
There will be private service held at American Funeral Service in Denison, Texas with Richard Gage officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
AMERICAN FUNERAL SERVICE - Denison
4312 West Crawford Street
Denison, TX 75020
903-463-6300
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by AMERICAN FUNERAL SERVICE - Denison

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved