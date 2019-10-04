Home

POWERED BY

Services
Plano Bible Chapel
1900 Shiloh Rd
Plano, TX 75074
Resources
More Obituaries for Kirby Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kirby Clinton Miller


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kirby Clinton Miller Obituary
Kirby Clinton Miller passed away at the Mustang Creek Estates Memory Care facility on September 24, 2019 with his family by his side. Kirby was born on December 19, 1936
Graduated from Sherman high school in 1955. He then joined the Sherman Police Dept in 1957, advanced to the rank of captain and worked there until 1975. He joined The Plano Police Department in 1976 and advanced to the rank of sergeant. While there he helped start the Plano Police Citizens Academy. He also attended the FBI Academy and graduated in 1980. Kirby retired from the Department in 1997. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Bettie Miller; son, Bret Miller and wife Annette of Windom Texas; daughter, Kristie Bryant and her husband Trey of Allen Texas; grandchildren, Kevin Miller of Richardson, Miranda Towsley and her husband Matt of Kansas City, MO; and his sister, Treva Thomas of Denison Texas. Preceded in death by his parents George and Maggie Miller of Sherman Texas. Memorial service was held on September 28, 2019 at the Plano Bible Chapel in Plano Texas. Officiated by Pastor Robert Matthews. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to the at
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kirby's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.