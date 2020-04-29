|
|
|
Kristina Rae Tate, 30, of Gainesville, Texas, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020.
Kristina is survived by her three children, Christopher, Melody Gibson, Brylynn Jones; mother, Tonja King and bonus dad, Tim; father, Dallas Tate; sister, Lyndsay Morris; step-sister, Ashley Drake; step-brother, Sam King; grandparents, Rev. Lonnie Dotson, Ellen and Bobby McPherson, Don Rogers, C. L. and Sandy King, great-grandmother, Virginia Tate and an abundance of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A memorial honoring Kristina will be held at a later date announced by family.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 29, 2020