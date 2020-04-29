Home

KRISTINA TATE

KRISTINA TATE Obituary
Kristina Rae Tate, 30, of Gainesville, Texas, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020.
Kristina is survived by her three children, Christopher, Melody Gibson, Brylynn Jones; mother, Tonja King and bonus dad, Tim; father, Dallas Tate; sister, Lyndsay Morris; step-sister, Ashley Drake; step-brother, Sam King; grandparents, Rev. Lonnie Dotson, Ellen and Bobby McPherson, Don Rogers, C. L. and Sandy King, great-grandmother, Virginia Tate and an abundance of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A memorial honoring Kristina will be held at a later date announced by family.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 29, 2020
