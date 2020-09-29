BONHAM–A Celebration of life for Kurt Elliott, age 61, of Bonham, TX will be held on Monday, October 5, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Calvary Baptist Church, 913 South Fifth street, Bonham, Texas. Rev. Lyn Holly will officiate. Kurt Michael Elliott passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020.

Surviving are his wife of 40 years, Nancy Elliott: one son, Phillip Brost and wife Tabitha and grandson Max, four daughters; Carmen Shoup and husband Jeremy and 2 granddaughters, daughters, Alexia Elliott, Michelle Elliott, Marie Elliott all of Bonham, Texas 2 Great grandchildren. Parents, Kenneth and Rebecca Elliott of Bonham, Texas, Brother, Kevin Elliott and wife Melanie of Ivanhoe, Texas; sisters, Tina Ginther and husband Jim of Sasche, Texas and Jaleen Clark and husband Tom of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. Many cousins, nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Celebrate Recovery C/O Calvary Baptist Church 913 S. 5 th Street Bonham, Texas 75418.

