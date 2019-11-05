|
|
Kyle Wesley Troxtell, 48, of Pottsboro, passed away on October 30th, 2019 at home.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, November 6th, 2019 at Dannel Funeral Home in Sherman, TX. They will greet friends from 3 until 5 p.m. The family asks you to come celebrate Kyle, the impact and joy he brought to others, and his life by sharing stories. If unable to attend or share, Drew McByde is collecting narratives. Please email your contribution to the celebration to [email protected]. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Kyle's memory to your Veteran's Support Organization of choice.
Kyle was born in Sherman, TX to Cles (C.A) Troxtell and Laurel Shirnel Troxtell on February 9th, 1971. He graduated Howe High School in 1989, and finished his Engineering Technician Certification from Grayson College in 1995. Kyle married the love of his life, Cindy Jennings Hestand on March 6th 2001, in Sherman, TX. They have two wonderful children Samantha Hestand (29) and Hunter Troxtell (18). He worked as an Engineering Technician for Texas Instruments for 26 years.
Kyle was an avid Veteran supporter, and dedicated the rebuilding of a 2003 Ford F350 in their honor. Freedom represented the wounded Veterans when they returned from service, and is a symbol of the struggles they may have healing and adjusting to civilian life. She had to be stitched up, repaired, has scars, but in the end, Freedom stands as strong as the Veterans she honors.
Kyle is preceded in death by his grandparents Mac (Bill) McBryde, Nelma McBryde, Clessie Troxtell Sr, and Anne Luerene Troxtell.
Kyle is survived by his wife, Cindy Troxtell; children, Samantha Hestand and Hunter Troxtell. Parents, Cles (C.A.) Troxtell and Laurel Shirnel Troxtell; sister, Tonya Troxtell and her children, Autumn Wasden and AJ Johnson, sister Casey Weinmann, her husband Josh Weinmann, and their children Griffyn Weinmann, Gradin Weinman, and Sicileigh Weinmann.
The Kyle's Family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to everyone who reached out and offered prayers, assistance, and sympathies.
Services are under the direction of Dannel Funeral Home. You may sign the online guestbook at dannelfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 5, 2019