LaFraye Parkey was born September 19, 1935 in Weatherford Texas the middle child of JD and Bessie Paul. She left this earth on Sunday, November 22 to be with her Lord.
She is survived by son Dave Parkey of Denison Texas and Daughter Pat Wright of Raleigh North Carolina as well as 11 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her siblings and her daughter Pamela.
She was known as Momma Fraye to almost everyone, friends and family. She was a very special business lady, excellent in bookkeeping and management. She accomplished everything she put her mind to. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Visitation will be Friday, November 27, 6 to 8 p.m. at Fisher Funeral Home, Denison. Celebration of life will be Saturday, November 28 at Victory Life Church in Durant at 10:00 a.m. She will be laid to rest Monday, November 30 in Annetta Texas at 1 p.m. at her family plot. I
In lieu of flowers donations could be made to Hospice Plus, Victory Life Church or Food Bank, or your favorite charity
