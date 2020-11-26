1/1
LAFRAYE PARKEY
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LAFRAYE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LaFraye Parkey was born September 19, 1935 in Weatherford Texas the middle child of JD and Bessie Paul. She left this earth on Sunday, November 22 to be with her Lord.
She is survived by son Dave Parkey of Denison Texas and Daughter Pat Wright of Raleigh North Carolina as well as 11 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her siblings and her daughter Pamela.
She was known as Momma Fraye to almost everyone, friends and family. She was a very special business lady, excellent in bookkeeping and management. She accomplished everything she put her mind to. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Visitation will be Friday, November 27, 6 to 8 p.m. at Fisher Funeral Home, Denison. Celebration of life will be Saturday, November 28 at Victory Life Church in Durant at 10:00 a.m. She will be laid to rest Monday, November 30 in Annetta Texas at 1 p.m. at her family plot. I
In lieu of flowers donations could be made to Hospice Plus, Victory Life Church or Food Bank, or your favorite charity.
Condolences may be registered online at wwww.fisherfh.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.TX send a flower arrangement to the family of LaFraye Parkey, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
Send Flowers
NOV
28
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Victory Life Church
Send Flowers
NOV
30
Service
01:00 PM
at her family plot
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fisher Funeral Home - Denison

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved