1/
LAFRAYE PARKEY
{ "" }
LaFraye Parkey, age 85, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020 in Sherman, Texas.
She is survived by her family, son, Dave Parkey of Denison Texas and daughter, Pat Wright of Raleigh North Carolina; 11 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, November 27, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home in Denison. Celebration of Life Service will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Victory Life Church in Durant, Oklahoma. She will be laid to rest Monday, November 30, 2020 in Annetta Texas at 1 p.m. in her family plot.
In lieu of flowers donations could be made to Hospice Plus, Victory Life Church or Food Bank, or your favorite charity.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
NOV
28
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Victory Life Church
NOV
30
Service
01:00 PM
at her family plot
Funeral services provided by
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
