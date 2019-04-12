|
|
|
GORDONVILLE - Laney Eugene Criswell, 66, of Gordonville, died Apil 8, 2019 at Whitesboro Health and Rehab in Whitesboro.
A visitation will be April 12, 6 to 8 p.m. at New Beginning Church, 160 CR 167, Whitesboro.
He is survived by his wife Ethel Davis of Gordonville; his children Rodney (Missi) Criswell of Gordonville, Robby (Sue) Criswell of Gordonville, Ricky Criswell of Gordonville, sisters; Lameda (John) Kelly of Port Aransas and Marie Bounds of LA, nine grandchildren and one great-grandson.
Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 12, 2019
Read More