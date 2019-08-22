|
On Tuesday, August 20th, 2019, Lanny Sikes of Pottsboro passed away at the age of 77.
Lanny will be remembered for his love for others. He always put others' needs before his own. Even in the last few days of his life, he was encouraging those around him to never give up. He would walk from table to table at dinner saying blessings for their food.
Lanny was born on May 28, 1942 in Talco, TX to Carl and Nadine (Potts) Sikes. He received his bachelor's degree from the East Texas State College. Lanny is survived by his two sons, Andrew of Van Alstyne, and Blake of Sherman; a sister, Linda Hayes of Sherman; a brother, Larry of Bryan; a step-sister, Shirley Haynie of McKinney; and 4 grandchildren. Family night will be held at Scoggins Funeral Home in Van Alstyne on Friday, August 23rd from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Services are under the direction of Scoggins Funeral Home, 637 W. Van Alstyne Parkway, Van Alstyne. 903-482-5225. You may sign the online guest book at www.scogginsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 22, 2019