|
|
The Lord called Larrey Allen Reed, 62, of Denison, to eternal life Saturday, October 19, 2019 at his home with his loving wife and family by his side.
Mr. Reed was born April 3, 1957, the son of Marvin Allen and Barbara JoAnn (Edwards) Reed in Burbank, California. Larrey growing up in Burbank, had Cameron Diaz as a playmate and went to high school with Ron Howard. He worked early in life as a mechanic for Jaguar and later he went into construction and was a superior tile man. He met the love of his life while she was in Junior High School Patricia Goodin. They would stay together through high school until he parted for the Army, on his return they both married other people. But 12 years later they reunited and have lived a life full of love with lots of great memories. During the course of their 31 years of marriage they were constantly together and seldom apart and they were best friends and soulmates. In Larrey's past time, he loved to fish and bowl, he would spend hours people watching. He could find amusement in almost anything. He loved riding his motorcycle while his health allowed, and at any given time in the middle of the night you could find him riding his scooter around Wal Mart. He also had a love for animals, never was his house void of any. In fact, he kept a leash in his truck in case he came across a dog needing love. He was always bringing home stray dogs. He loved people and would do anything to help others. Larrey had a love for life and the outdoors. He spent a majority of his time at home sitting on his porch watching the world go by. He touched many people's lives with his smile, his generosity, and unending love. He will always be fondly remembered especially by his wife and daughters as that stubborn old man who always had to be right. But he will most likely be remembered for his kind, loving nature and his deep love for his family.
Mr. Reed leaves behind his beloved family, wife of 31 years, Patricia Reed of Denison, TX; son, Josh Reed and wife, Kate of Cabool, MO; daughters, Kristie Baker and husband, David of Surprise Arizona; Monica Zalduondo and husband, Shannan of Denison, TX; Sheena Wright and husband, Eric of Center, TX; eleven grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and his brother Rockey Reed and wife Mona of Granada Hills, CA. He was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara Reed.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 7 p.m. at Fisher Funeral Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to Fisher Funeral Home, 604 West Main in Denison, TX 75020.
Condolences may be registered online at http://www.fisherfh.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 30, 2019