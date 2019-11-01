Home

Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
7:00 PM
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
Larrey Allen Reed

Larrey Allen Reed Obituary
Larrey Allen Reed, 62, of Denison, died Saturday, October 19, 2019 at his residence in Denison.
A celebration of life will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday at Fisher Funeral Chapel in Denison.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Reed of Denison; son, Josh Reed of Cabool, MO; daughters, Kristiend of Surprise, AZ, Monica Zalduondo of Denison, and Sheen Wright of Center, TX; brother, Rockey Reed of Granada Hills, CA; eleven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 1, 2019
