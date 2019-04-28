Larry went to his eternal home when God heard his cries for help with the cancer pain Easter Sunday and took him to the mansion He had prepared for him. God is so good and His mercies endure forever.

He was born in Sherman, TX. to Robert and Myrtle Boaz. Growing up in Sherman he attended First Baptist Church School for 1st grade then all Sherman Public schools graduating from Sherman High School. He joined the Navy during the Viet Nam war timeframe. After he returned to civilian life, he married Vickie Haney and from this union, they had two sons, Robert Joseph Boaz and Jason Brent Boaz. He then became a full time employee of Texas Instruments working as an Engineer in the Government Products division and continued to further his education, graduating from Grayson County College and North Texas State University in Denton, TX. where he acquired a BA in Business and Computer Science.

His love for Lake Texoma and the Texas coast was too big to measure. With his love for fishing he joined a Bass Club of which took him to many different lakes and resorts. Vacationing for him was Galveston, Texas and the Port Bolivar Crystal Beach area where he was an avid beach comber, fisherman, and enjoyed every minute he was there .Playing cards and dominoes, going to Hockey games, watching college sports and the Dallas Cowboys with friends was just perfect for him. He also loved his family, friends, and Sunday school class and spent every Black Friday fighting the crowd at Walmart to purchase Christmas presents for them.

Ten years ago his heart was shutting down and God granted him a new transplanted heart. This was a hurdle that only our awesome God could accomplish.

He is survived by his son, Jason Brent Boaz and wife, Zarah of Anna, Texas, twin granddaughters, Isabella and Alexandria, and grandson Anthony, Sisters, Sue Reister of Flower Mound Texas, Alma Lou Wright of Denison, Texas, and Phyllis Taylor of Corpus Christi, Texas and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and his special friends Larry Jones and Hugo Taylor. He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Robert Joseph Boaz.

A Memorial service will be held at the First Baptist church located at 400 S. Travis Street Sherman, TX on May 1, 2019 at 10:30 AM with Dr .Mike Lawson officiating and internment will follow at Cedarlawn Memorial Park in Sherman, Texas. Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 28, 2019