Larry Dewayne Williams, 69, of Hendrix, died Friday, November 29, 2019 in Denison.
A chapel service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home in Durant. A family visitation will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. Burial will be at the Bentley Cemetery in Atoka.
He is survived by his daughter, Heather Williams of Anna; brothers, Charles Williams of Hendrix, Clifford Williams of Tuskahoma, Okla., and Jimmy Williams of Anna; and two grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Dec. 4, 2019