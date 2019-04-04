Home

Larry Donald "Ducky" Allen

Larry Donald "Ducky" Allen Obituary
Larry 'Ducky' Donald Allen, age 75, of Bonham, died Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center Bonham.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, April 5, at Carson Cemetery in Ector with Bro. Jeff Parsons officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service starting at 12 p.m. at Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home Bonham.
He is survived by son Stephen Allen; sisters, Dorothy Long, Betty Caldwell and Hanna Sue McDonald; brother, Thurman 'Pete' Allen; five grandchildren; and numerous great grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 4, 2019
