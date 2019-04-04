|
|
|
Larry 'Ducky' Donald Allen, age 75, of Bonham, died Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center Bonham.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, April 5, at Carson Cemetery in Ector with Bro. Jeff Parsons officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service starting at 12 p.m. at Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home Bonham.
He is survived by son Stephen Allen; sisters, Dorothy Long, Betty Caldwell and Hanna Sue McDonald; brother, Thurman 'Pete' Allen; five grandchildren; and numerous great grandchildren.
Please sign the online registry at www.coopersorrells.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More