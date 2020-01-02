|
Larry Dwight May born on July 7, 1944 to A.R. and Jimmie May in Princeton, Texas. Larry moved to Gunter in 1987 where he opened his own business Gunter Lumber and Mill. A couple years after living in Gunter Larry met Betty and they were married on August 4, 1990. Larry was quite the businessman, after selling his first business in 1997 he opened the doors to a second business in 1998. Larry's second business Gunter Machine and Tool is still successful and in business to this day. Larry had a passion for classic cars, Larry and Betty attended car shows as one of their favorite past times. Larry's kindness and love for animals did not go unnoticed, he enjoyed feeding his friends at the pond and took in just about every four legged friend that wondered up to their home. Larry's objective with anyone he met was to put a smile on their face. Whether he wanted to show you the newest funny photo on his phone or tell you the joke of the day he felt his duty was to make you laugh.
Larry passed away peacefully while surrounded by family on December 19, 2019 at Faith Presbyterian Hospice in Dallas. Larry is survived by his wife Betty Jaresh May, two daughters Trish and husband Jay Cox, Christie and husband Bobby Jellison. Seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Betty's five children from her previous late husband, four sons Terry and wife Rhonda Jaresh, Richard and wife Kim Jaresh, Kenneth and wife Gail Jaresh, David and wife Layna Jaresh, one daughter Ann and husband Randy Tolbert, 14 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service for Larry Dwight May will be held at the First Baptist Church of Gunter on January 4th, 2019 at 10:30am with Dennis Garner officiating the services.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 2, 2020