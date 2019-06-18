SFC Larry 'Joe Cool' Embry, 77, of Sherman passed away on May 21, 2019. He was born in Memphis, TN and moved to Sherman around 1953. He was a barber by trade and joined the Army National Guard. Larry joined the Army in 1962 where he served twenty years. Once retired, he worked with the postal service in Colorado for 5 years then moved back to Sherman in 1987 where he worked at the Sherman Post Office for the next 15 years. He retired from the post office in 2002. He was preceded in death by his wife Betty Jean Embry and son Larry Joe Embry Jr. He is survived by 5 children; 17 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; 3 sisters and 1 brother. There will be a memorial service/celebration of life held at noon Saturday, June 22 at the VFW in Pottsboro. Lunch will be served. Published in The Herald Democrat on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary