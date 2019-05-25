Larry Everett Moore, age 71, of Van Alstyne, passed away peacefully at his residence Wednesday, May 22, 2019. He was born December 11, 1947 in Marble Falls, TX; to Alford Mitten Moore & Tommie Lee Wilson Moore. Larry, married the love of his life Rhonda Lawrence Moore, November 26, 1981.

Larry and Rhonda, had a beautiful daughter, Dana Moore Mayes and she was the light of his life along with his two grandchildren.

Those left to cherish his memories are his wife, Rhonda Lawrence Moore; daughter, Dana Moore Mayes and husband Jeff Mayes of Paris; siblings, R.E. Moore of Monroe, LA, and Troy Moore of Marble Falls; grandchildren, Damon Layn Hall and Taeler Gale Hall of Paris; sister-in-law, Tanya Lawrence Goodman, and mother-in-law, Christine Lawrence, both of Van Alstyne. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Larry, had a special bond with one of his nephews, Mark Moore, from Lubbock; he thought of him more as a son.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 26, at the Van Alstyne Cemetery, with Bro. Benny Edwards officiating. Serving as pallbearers will be Jeff Mayes, Layn Hall, Glen Rucker, Brent Hendricks, Paul Lawrence and Bo Rollins. The family will receive friends Saturday, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Scoggins Funeral Home.

Services are under the direction of Scoggins Funeral Home & Crematory, located at 637 W. Van Alstyne, Pkwy. Van Alstyne, TX; 75495. 903-482-5225.

