|
|
|
Larry Edward Flowers, age 70, of Pottsboro, TX, passed away on January 31, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center, Denison, TX.
He is survived by his children; Shawn Flowers of Pottsboro, TX, Danielle Flowers of MO, Shelby of WI, Chris Sullivan of AZ, Elizabeth Sullivan of Houston, TX, his sisters; Debbie Murell of Houston, TX, Barb Gould of Houston, TX, his brothers; Bob flowers of LA, David Eilers of Houston, TX, other extended family & friends.
No services are planned at this time.
Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 6, 2020