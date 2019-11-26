|
Larry Gene Pratt, 70, of Ravenna, died Friday, November 22, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at the First Baptist Church in Randolph. Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
He is survived by his wife, Amy Jo Pratt of Ravenna; children, Michael Joel Pratt of Wylie, Jeremy Ross Pratt of Prosper, Amanda Leigh Richardson of Leonard, Chad Aaron Green of Ravenna, Jared Neil Green of Wielenbach, Germany, and Chad Morgan Dodson of Surprise, AZ; brother, Gaylon Pratt of Joaquin, TX; sister, Virginia Todd of Trenton;and nine grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 26, 2019