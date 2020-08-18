1/
LARRY HARRINGTON
Services for Larry D Harrington will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Friendship United Methodist Church with Pastor Roy Spore officiating. A visitation will be held at the church starting at 1:00 p.m.
Larry will be laid to rest at Cedarlawn Memorial park with Military honors
Larry is survived by his wife Francis Harrington, two sons Ron and Kieth Harrington, Daughter Connie Brown, sister Leah, 1 grandson, 4 granddaughters, and 2 great granddaughters.
Services are under the direction of Dannel Funeral Home.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
DANNEL FUNERAL HOME
302 S. Walnut St.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1172
