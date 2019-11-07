|
|
Larry Jon Rickman passed away on October 4, 2019, in Phoenix, Arizona from protracted complications with diabetes and cancer. Larry was born on October 8, 1947, in McKinney, Texas, as the second son of Robert L. Rickman and Francis Leona (Bush) Rickman. Raised with one brother, he moved with his family to Felixstowe, England at the age of four. After returning to Sherman, Texas in 1960, Larry attended Sherman High School, graduating in 1965, and graduated from University of Texas at Tyler.
He married Mary J. Moles on June 21, 1986 before moving to Phoenix where he was a computer programmer for the state of Arizona. He and Mary enjoyed many outdoor activities such as skiing, fishing, camping, boating and bicycling. He also enjoyed working on cars and missed his 1955 chevy he had in high school.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Mary, of the home; his brother Wayne Rickman and wife Jimmie Alice Eatherly, Florida; and niece Shannon Rickman
and husband Tyler Cummings, Austin, Texas. He will be remembered fondly as brother, a husband, a constant friend, and a wonderful man to be dearly missed by all.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 7, 2019