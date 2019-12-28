Home

WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
619 N. TRAVIS ST.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1101
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
619 N. TRAVIS ST.
Sherman, TX 75090
Service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
619 N. TRAVIS ST.
Sherman, TX 75090
Larry Laverne Goodson


1935 - 2019
Larry Laverne Goodson Obituary
Larry Laverne Goodson, 84, of Sherman, TX, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison, TX.
A Visitation will be Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 at Waldo Funeral Home from 6:00-8:00PM. Services will be held at Waldo Funeral Chapel Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 at 11:00AM and burial will follow at Cedarlawn Memorial Park.
Mr. Goodson was born in Thackerville, OK, on February 7, 1935, to George Verlin Goodson and Lillian Harris Goodson. He has been a resident of Sherman, TX for 40 years.
Prior to residing in Sherman, TX, Mr. Goodson served in the U.S. Army and was discharged from service in 1959.
At a young age, Goodson found a love and passion for the railroad industry, which later led to his occupation as a business owner and railroad contractor for over 50 years. Goodson received many awards and acknowledgements while working in the railroad industry, including President of the National Railroad Construction and Maintenance Association, Inc.
Mr. Goodson loved the lake, camping, fishing and hunting. He enjoyed playing his harmonica for his grandchildren, joking and singing. He was always able to keep family and friends laughing. The love and devotion he had for his children and family were his greatest and primary drive for life.
Mr. Goodson is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Rapaula; son, Bobby and wife Goodson of Arizona, son, Robert Wampler and wife Debbie of Sherman, his son, Dennis Goodson and wife Melinda of Sherman, his daughter, Dana Majors and husband Mark of Watauga, TX; grandchildren, Misti, Kody, Jacque, Sean, Larry, Kimberlee, Amanda and Matthew, as well as many nieces, nephews, co-workers and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents G.V. Goodson and Lillian, brother, Verlin Goodson and grandchildren, Curtis Wampler and Kayla Majors.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Dec. 28, 2019
