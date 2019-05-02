Dr. Larry Lyonal Cunningham Sr. DDS, 76, went to be with his Lord on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Lake Leon Baptist Church. Dr. Cunningham will be interred the same day at Elmwood Memorial Park in Abilene, Texas at 3:30 p.m.. The family will receive friends at Edwards Funeral Home 211 Pine, Ranger, TX, from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 1 , 2019

Larry Lyonal Cunning ham was born on November 23, 1942 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina to Larry Jack Cunningham and Geneva Huddleston Cunningham. He grad -uated from Hardin Simmons University and then went on to dental school at Baylor College of Dentistry. Larry opened the Horizon Dental Chain in 1980 in and near the Metroplex. He later retired on his Ranch in Ranger. After a few years of mowing he bought a small dental practice in Ranger until his real retirement in 2015.

On January 8, 1979 in Denison, Texas Larry married the love of his life, Glinda Stewart, they enjoyed 40 years of marriage. He was a family man who loved spending time with his children and grand-children. He also was a member of Lake Leon Baptist Church, Amer -ican Ostrich Assoc. and American Dental Assoc.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Glinda Cunningham; children, Dr. Larry Cunningham Jr. and wife Emily, Amy Meece, Chad Cunningham, Robbi Chapman and husband Davy, Portlan Tune; twelve grandchild ren; three great-grand children; brother, Barry Cunningham and wife Kathy; sister Beverley Cunningham; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, greatnephews and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents.

For those making memorial donations, the family suggests Lake Leon Baptist Church.

Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.edwards-funeral-homes.com. Published in The Herald Democrat on May 2, 2019