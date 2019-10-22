|
U.S. Navy SEAL Petty Officer Larry J. Lyons of Whitewright, Texas, went home to be with the Lord in Whitewright on October 13, 2019. Larry was born on June 22, 1946, in San Antonio, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his mother May Graham, his father Oscar Lyons, and his sisters Sharon Sutton and Brenda Lyons. He is survived by his wife Jeannie of Whitewright, and by three children: Sarah Cahill and her fiance Rollo Rodriguez, of Bastrop, Texas; Kristi Buck and her husband Marty, and Larry's son James Lyons, all of Colorado, as well as by two step children, Samantha Parson and her husband Craig of Jacksboro, Texas, and Sasha Best and her husband Shane of San Antonio. He is also survived by grandchildren Cody and Sam Buck, Chayse Parker and Hailey Davis, and by step-grandchildren Jacqueline Parson, Summer, Emma, Jakob and Kaleb Best, and Sebastian, Oliver, Tristan, Bethany, Jessica and Jonathan Vowell. His cousin Phillip Lyons and his wife Ema and their children, as well as nieces Paula Medlin and Donna Fonville, are also among his survivors, along with a great many other friends and family members around the world, far too numerous to name.
Larry joined the U.S. Navy at age seventeen and served for twenty-one years, with two tours in Vietnam. He served in the Mobile Riverine Force during his first tour of Vietnam, came home, and qualified to be a UDT/SEAL, being one of only 17 to earn his Trident out of his class of 170 that began the training. He then returned to Vietnam to serve a second tour, as he described it "in the mud, the blood, and the beer!" He served on the USS Oriskany and survived the famous blast and fire aboard that ship.
He earned a criminal justice associates degree from Los Angeles Community College and upon his retirement attended Grayson College, where he earned membership in the Phi Theta Kappa honor society. He also served as part of the volunteer force of the Chula Vista, California, police force. Following his Naval career, he retired to Luella, Texas where he founded Seals for Christ and On the Road Motorcycle Ministry, which brought the Good News of Christ into many prisons all over Texas. He was ordained into ministry through the Assemblies of God International and also helped start churches in St. Petersburg, Russia. He was a good and faithful servant to the Lord.
He rode with the local HOG chapter, the Patriot Guard and the Christian Motorcycle Association. He loved to travel, to read, to watch silly sci-fi movies, and to target practice with his cherished guns. His mischievous sense of humor and his kind and generous heart will be missed by all who knew and loved him. He leaves a void, especially in the life of his wife Jeannie. But as his beloved father-in-law Gene Byrd said, "Old sailors never die. They just take a different ship." Sail on, dear Larry. Sail on.
A memorial service celebrating Larry's life will be held at the First United Methodist Church on November 2, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Grayson County Home Hospice.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 22, 2019