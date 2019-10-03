Home

AMERICAN FUNERAL SERVICE - Denison
4312 West Crawford Street
Denison, TX 75020
903-463-6300
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Denison Church of The Nazarene
Larry Neal Grossman


1937 - 2019
Larry Neal Grossman Obituary
Larry Neal Grossman, 82, of Denison, died Monday, September 30, 2019 at his residence in Denison.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Denison Church of The Nazarene. Reverends David Pettigrew and Larry Eastman will officiate. Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service in Denison.
He is survived by his daughters, Lagia Beth Ewing, Pamela Booth, and Sherry Grossman; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 3, 2019
