Larry Neal Grossman, 82, of Denison, died Monday, September 30, 2019 at his residence in Denison.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Denison Church of The Nazarene. Reverends David Pettigrew and Larry Eastman will officiate. Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service in Denison.
He is survived by his daughters, Lagia Beth Ewing, Pamela Booth, and Sherry Grossman; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 3, 2019