1/1
LARRY OWENS
Elder Larry J. Owens, age 71, heard the voice of God the Father calling his name as he lay in bed at the Dallas V.A. Medical Center.
Being obedient to his Lord and Savior just as the sun was going down, Larry looked up to the everlasting Son thus leaving his earthly house on Monday, July 6, 2020 and entered into his eternal home to be with God the Father.
Public viewing (come and go) will be Tuesday, July 14, 2020 from 2:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Waldo Funeral Home.
Celebration services for family and close friends will be Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 11 o'clock A.M. in the Greater Coffey Memorial Church of God in Christ, 231 W. Texas St., Denison, TX. Supt. James Hunt, Jr. will officiate, and the eulogy will be delivered by Supt. Michael Clerkley, Sr.
The sacred ground of Cedarlawn Memorial Park is where Elder Owens will be placed in his earthly bed.
COVED -19 GUIDELINES WILL BE FOLLOWED
Arrangements entrusted to his longtime friend, James E. Smith and the professionals of Waldo Funeral Home.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Jul. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
619 N. TRAVIS ST.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1101
