Larry Taylor, a loving father, husband, brother & friend of Calera, Oklahoma went to be with our Heavenly Father on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison, Texas at the age of 66.
Visiting hours with the family will be Monday, March 9, 2020, from 7pm-8pm at Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma. The Celebration of Larry's Life will be Tuesday March 10th, 2020 at 2pm at Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home with Joe Patterson officiating. Following the service will be internment at Rosehill Cemetery in Calera, Oklahoma.
Larry Taylor is survived by his wife, Tanya Taylor of the home. Brother Don Taylor of Calera, Oklahoma. His children, Lori Hines of Calera, Oklahoma, Stephanie Trout of Kingston, Oklahoma, Rodney Taylor of Colbert, Oklahoma, Zachery Taylor and Haley Childers of Calera, Oklahoma. His grandchildren: Four. He is also survived by 5 great grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 10, 2020