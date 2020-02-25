Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for LARRY CHILTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LARRY W. CHILTON

Send Flowers
LARRY W. CHILTON Obituary
LUELLA–Larry Wayne "Weasel" Chilton, 73, of Luella, TX, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, February 22, 2020 at his home.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Melissa Christian Church, Melissa, TX. Pastor Mike McConachie will officiate.
He is survived by his wife Paula Chilton of Luella, TX, sister Linda Close of Garland, TX, daughter Angela Knight of Corsicana, TX, son Billy Chilton of McKinney, TX, daughter Crystal Cannon of Van Alstyne, TX, 6 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandson.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LARRY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -