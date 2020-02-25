|
|
|
LUELLA–Larry Wayne "Weasel" Chilton, 73, of Luella, TX, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, February 22, 2020 at his home.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Melissa Christian Church, Melissa, TX. Pastor Mike McConachie will officiate.
He is survived by his wife Paula Chilton of Luella, TX, sister Linda Close of Garland, TX, daughter Angela Knight of Corsicana, TX, son Billy Chilton of McKinney, TX, daughter Crystal Cannon of Van Alstyne, TX, 6 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandson.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 25, 2020