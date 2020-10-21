Laura Barker, 90, of Durant passed away on October 18, 2020. She was born March 8, 1930 in Bennington, OK to David and Ruby Brackett.

She is survived by her Late son David's family: wife Diane Barker of O'Fallon, IL, daughter Aubrey Pieper and her husband Ben and their children, son Tim Barker, daughter Emily Barker, and daughter Natalee Skelton and her husband Evan. She is also survived by her son John Barker and his wife Becky and their sons Reed and Riley of Norman, OK.

Family hour will be from 6-8:00 PM on Thursday October 22nd at the Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma. A graveside service to honor her life will be at 10:00 AM Friday October 23rd at the Restland Cemetery in Boswell, OK.

The family suggests donations to First Baptist Church of Durant in memorial to Laura.

Services are under the direction of Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, OK.

