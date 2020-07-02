1/
LAURA LEE WEGER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share LAURA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Laura Lee Weger (Smith), Coweta OK, formerly from Denison TX, passed away on June 26, 2020 in Tulsa OK.
She is survived by son Ray Weger and wife Debbie Davis of San Antonio Tx. Daughter Kay Poindexter and husband Lehman of Porter Ok. Six grandchildren, five great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, July 6th, 2020 at the Elliott Cemetery at 10:00 am in Van Alstyne Tx. No viewing will be held. Flowers can be sent to Scoggins Funeral Home in Van Alstyne Tx.
Services are under the direction of Scoggins Funeral Home & Crematory, 637 W. Van Alstyne, Pkwy. Van Alstyne, TX, 75495. 903-482-5225.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Scoggins Funeral Home - Van Alstyne
637 W Van Alstyne Pkwy
Van Alstyne, TX 75495
(903) 482-5225
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved