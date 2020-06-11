LAURA VAN PELT
1959 - 2020
Laura Van Pelt, 61, died on June 4, 2020.
She is survived by her sister Debra Gordon; brother Derral Van Pelt, Jr; brother David Van Pelt; son Brian Van Pelt; daughter Jennifur Davis; nephew Daniel Van Pelt and four grandchildren and one great nephew.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Wise Funeral Home - Bonham
219 West Sam Rayburn Drive,
Bonham, TX 75418
(903) 583-2161
