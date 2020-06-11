Or Copy this URL to Share

Share LAURA's life story with friends and family

Share LAURA's life story with friends and family

Laura Van Pelt, 61, died on June 4, 2020.

She is survived by her sister Debra Gordon; brother Derral Van Pelt, Jr; brother David Van Pelt; son Brian Van Pelt; daughter Jennifur Davis; nephew Daniel Van Pelt and four grandchildren and one great nephew.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store