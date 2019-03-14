Laurie C. Hazelton passed away Monday night, March 11, 2019 at Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center in Sherman at the age of 42 following a short illness.



Funeral services will be Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Western Heights Church of Christ 800 Baker Park Drive Sherman where Brother Mitch Wiggains is the Host Minister. Burial will follow in the Burns Cemetery in Trenton, Texas.



She is survived by loving husband, Larry Hazelton and her children, Lauren Hazelton, Sean Hazelton all of Van Alstyne, Texas, father, Jimmy Foster of Denison, Texas, one brother, Chad Hailey of Anna, Texas, three sisters, Ashley Sneed of McKinney, Texas, Tammy Becker and Scharhonda Baker both of Denison, Texas, aunts, uncles and other relatives and many friends.



Public visitation will be Friday, March 15, 2019 at Waldo Funeral Home from 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM. With family receiving friends beginning at 6:00 PM.



Arrangements have been entrusted to James E. Smith and the professionals of Waldo Funeral Home.