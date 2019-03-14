Home

Services
WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
619 N. TRAVIS ST.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1101
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Western Heights Church of Christ
800 Baker Park Drive
Sherman , TX
View Map
Laurie C Hazelton Obituary
Laurie C. Hazelton passed away Monday night, March 11, 2019 at Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center in Sherman at the age of 42 following a short illness.

Funeral services will be Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Western Heights Church of Christ 800 Baker Park Drive Sherman where Brother Mitch Wiggains is the Host Minister. Burial will follow in the Burns Cemetery in Trenton, Texas.

She is survived by loving husband, Larry Hazelton and her children, Lauren Hazelton, Sean Hazelton all of Van Alstyne, Texas, father, Jimmy Foster of Denison, Texas, one brother, Chad Hailey of Anna, Texas, three sisters, Ashley Sneed of McKinney, Texas, Tammy Becker and Scharhonda Baker both of Denison, Texas, aunts, uncles and other relatives and many friends.

Public visitation will be Friday, March 15, 2019 at Waldo Funeral Home from 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM. With family receiving friends beginning at 6:00 PM.

Arrangements have been entrusted to James E. Smith and the professionals of Waldo Funeral Home. You may sign the online guestbook at www.waldofuneralhome.com and read the full obituary.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 14, 2019
