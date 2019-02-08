Lavelda Mooneyham, age 93, went home to the Lord on February 5, 2019, at Preston Place Assisted Living in Sherman.

Lavelda was born May 27, 1925 in the Cold Springs Community, west of Van Alstyne, Texas, to the late Stonewall Jackson and Beulah Martha (Young) Jackson. She attended school in Van Alstyne where she met the love of her life, Clyde Wesley Mooneyham and they were married in Sherman, Texas, December 27, 1942, and were married 66 years. They resided in the Mantua Community until about 1956 when they moved to Sherman. Lavelda was a hard worker, working first for Glen Jaco in Van Alstyne, then for Montgomery Wards Department store for 17 years, then on to work for Sears for 48 years before her retirement in May 2016, after being diagnosed with lymphoma.

Lavelda and Clyde loved to bowl and belonged to several bowling leagues in their younger years. They were also square dancers for many years.

Lavelda was a Methodist and was a member of Key Memorial Methodist Church in Sherman until its demise in 2015. After that she attended Friendship Methodist Church until she became ill and was unable to attend. She was also an endowed member of Carpenters Chapter No. 183, Order of the Eastern Star where she served as Worthy Matron in 1978-79. She served in many stations throughout her OES life. She loved Eastern star and served as President of the Past Matrons and Patrons Association of Sherman and was a member of the Past Matrons and Past Patrons Association of District 1, Section 2. She also loved to spend time with OES lunch bunch.

Lavelda was an only child, but is survived by Navena Alexander, a niece-in-law and cousin, of Oklahoma City and her three children. She also is survived by numerous cousins and many, many friends, including Larry and Pat Pettit, who were her caretakers for the last several years, and their children and grandchildren, who thought of her as their grandmother.

She was predeceased by her parents and husband.

Funeral services will be held at Waldo Funeral Home 10 a.m. Saturday, February 9th, with a visitation one hour before the service. The Reverend John Durham will officiate, followed by an Eastern Star Funeral Service. Pall bearers will be David Robinson, Tom Chapmen, Burl Davis, Brendan O'Neill, Eric Pettit and Mike Carter. Honorary Pallbearers will be Charles Greene and Dan McRae. Interment will be at Cedarlawn Memorial Park in Sherman.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Guardian Hospice or Carpenters Chapter No. 183, Order of the Eastern Star.

Our thanks go to the workers of Preston Place Assisted Living for their excellent care and to the Guardian Hospice of Sherman for their special assistance.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 8, 2019