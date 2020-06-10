Ollie Lavenia Powell passed peacefully into heaven on June 6, 2020 at home with her beloved husband of 65 years and her daughter by her side. Lavenia was born in Rockwood, Tx Oct. 17, 1929. She married John Patterson Powell on May 29, 1955 in Brownwood, Tx. They moved to Tyler, Tx. in 1959 where they lived and raised a family. After retirement they moved to Georgetown, Tx Sun City until 2013 when they relocated to Sherman to be close to their daughter. They both attended First Baptist Sherman after moving here. Lavenia was a loving wife and mother. She loved to cook and has several favorite recipes floating around. After retirement Lavenia and John traveled all over US in an RV for about 15 years. Lavenia is survived by her son Phil Powell and wife Teresa of Temple, Tx. Her daughter Karla Hughlett and husband Kent of Sherman. She had 4 grandchildren: Amber Howell and husband Gabe of Gunter; Awbrey Hughlett of Cancun, Mexico; Stephen Powell of Temple; Sandra Powell of Temple. She had 5 great grandchildren: Alex, Sean, and Lily Howell; Wyatt and Walker Hughlett. Lavenia is also survived by a sister Venita Brooks and husband Lester. One sister Nell Brooks preceded her in death. Lavenia donated her body to science at UT Southwester Medical Center.

There will be a memorial on June 20th at First Baptist Church Sherman at 11:00AM.

Memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels or First Baptist Church Sherman's building fund.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store