WHITEWRIGHT–LaVerne Kilgroe Darwin was born June 8, 1923 at Valley View, Texas to Ernest Howard Kilgroe and Sarah Hampton Kilgroe. She passed away at her home in Whitewright surrounded by her family on July 13, 2020 at the age of 97.
LaVerne married Robert Houston Darwin on December 14, 1946 in Sherman, Texas. She and Houston raised their family on the Darwin Farm that has been in the family for over 150 years. As a long time resident of Grayson County, and whose families were early settlers to the area, she was very knowledgeable about the history of the Whitewright, Pilot Grove, and Kentuckytown areas.
LaVerne was retired as Executive Director for Texoma Council Camp Fire. She was a talented musician and taught private lessons in voice and piano early in her career. She was active in her community throughout her life. She was a former member of the Whitewright ISD School Board and at the time of her death she was serving as Secretary/Treasurer of the Vittitoe Cemetery Association.
She was a long-time faithful member of the Church of Christ in Whitewright, where she taught hundreds of children in weekly Bible School and annual Vacation Bible School classes. She also maintained the financial records for the church for many years. She was greatly loved and will be missed.
She is survived by her son, R. H. "Bob" Darwin (Loulane); daughter, Karen Stidham (Bruce) all of Whitewright; grandchildren, R. H. "Bert" Darwin III, Lonnie H. Darwin (Rusti), Matthew D. Stidham (Jennifer), David A. Stidham (Amanda); 5 great-grandchildren; Hayden Darwin, Emma Stidham, Harper Stidham, James Stidham and Queinton Stidham. She is also survived my several nieces and nephews who were very dear to her. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Houston Darwin; and sister, Carol Jeanne Kilgroe Brown.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions and precautions, a private family funeral service will be held Friday, July 17, 2020 at the Whitewright Church of Christ. Officiating the service will be nephews Paul Brownlow and Barry Harper. Pallbearers will be Bert Darwin, Lonnie Darwin, Hayden Darwin, Matthew Stidham, David Stidham, Greg Camp and Todd Harper. Interment will follow at Vittitoe Cemetery, Whitewright, Texas. A Come and Go visitation will be held 10AM-6PM Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Chapel, Whitewright, Texas
Arrangements are with Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home, Whitewright, Texas.