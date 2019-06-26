Funeral services for Hannah LaVon McWhorter will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 27 in the Chapel on the Hill at Cedarlawn Memorial Park. Dr. Brian Everett will officiate. Grandsons, Nathan McWhorter, Matt McWhorter, Erik Howell, Ethan Fox, and Garrett Rose will be honorary pallbearers.

Mrs. McWhorter, 78, passed away Monday, June 24 at Texoma Medical Center.

LaVon was born October 29, 1940 in Henryetta, Oklahoma to the late Marshall and Alice (Washington) Davis. LaVon was a full-blood Creek Indian and lifelong member of the Creek Nation. She graduated from Bacone College in Muskogee, Oklahoma. LaVon married Butch McWhorter in 1970 in Bonham and worked forty years for Texas Instruments, retiring at age 70.

Mrs. McWhorter is survived by her son, Morris McWhorter and wife Ruthann of Telephone; daughter, Mary Lou Fox and husband Ken of Bonham; sister, Vida Long of Montana; six grandchildren, Nathan McWhorter and wife Afton of Telephone, Matt McWhorter and wife Miranda of Telephone, Mychael McWhorter of Oklahoma City, Alex Howell and husband Erik of Oklahoma City, Ethan Fox and wife Maddie of Bonham, and Kaitlyn Rose and husband Garrett of Denison; five great-grandchildren, Emilee McWhorter, Axtyn Ferguson, Knox Rose, Jodie Fox, and Brady McWhorter; two brothers, Robert Davis of Tulsa and Raymond Davis of Washington State; several nieces and nephews; and longtime friend, Terry Pope.

She was preceded in death by her parents; Butch McWhorter, son, Mike McWhorter; two brothers, Nathaniel and James Davis.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the funeral in the Chapel on the Hill at Cedarlawn.