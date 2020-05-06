Home

POWERED BY

Services
AMERICAN FUNERAL SERVICE - Denison
4312 West Crawford Street
Denison, TX 75020
903-463-6300
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for LAWRENCE BISHOFF
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LAWRENCE SIDNEY ALLEN "AL" BISHOFF JR.

Send Flowers
LAWRENCE SIDNEY ALLEN "AL" BISHOFF JR. Obituary
Lawrence "Al" Bishoff Jr. of Denton, TX passed away on April 30, 2020 while in the care of hospice at Texoma Medical Center in Sherman, TX.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years Nancy Gayle (Beeney) Bishoff, son Allen and his wife Chris Bishoff of Olathe, Kansas, daughter Angela and her husband Mark Tormoehlen of Corinth, Texas, sister Carol Dawn Howery of Olathe, Kansas, sister Janice and her husband Dick Giachino of Windsor, Colorado and seven grandchildren.
There will not be a formal visitation or funeral service but, at Al's request, the family will have a "CELEBRATION of LIFE" party to remember him and his legacy sometime this summer. Flowers may be sent, but the family preference is that condolences and written memories/pictures of Al be sent to Nancy Bishoff at 9605 Teakwood Ave, Denton, Texas 76207.
Arrangements were entrusted to American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LAWRENCE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -