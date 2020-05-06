|
Lawrence "Al" Bishoff Jr. of Denton, TX passed away on April 30, 2020 while in the care of hospice at Texoma Medical Center in Sherman, TX.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years Nancy Gayle (Beeney) Bishoff, son Allen and his wife Chris Bishoff of Olathe, Kansas, daughter Angela and her husband Mark Tormoehlen of Corinth, Texas, sister Carol Dawn Howery of Olathe, Kansas, sister Janice and her husband Dick Giachino of Windsor, Colorado and seven grandchildren.
There will not be a formal visitation or funeral service but, at Al's request, the family will have a "CELEBRATION of LIFE" party to remember him and his legacy sometime this summer. Flowers may be sent, but the family preference is that condolences and written memories/pictures of Al be sent to Nancy Bishoff at 9605 Teakwood Ave, Denton, Texas 76207.
Arrangements were entrusted to American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 6, 2020