|
|
|
ANNA–Laynie (Alayna Rhea) Davis, 16, died March 8, 2020.
She is survived by her parents, Dalton Davis and Alicia Dickerson Davis, sister Danica Davis and her Grandmother (Mimi) Samye Dickerson and step-grandpa Bart Morgan, as well as uncle Cary Davis and wife Jackie of Anna, TX and Aunt Natalie Dixon and Randy Smith of Princeton, Tx and many cousins and extended and honorary family.
In the near future the family would like to create a memorial foundation in Laynie's name, but in the meantime we request donations sent to one of these foundations that are near to our hearts. Ewing's Sarcoma research through CarsonSarcomaFoundation.org, Children's Hospital Dallas at give.childrens.com, Make-A-Wish North Texas at ntx.wish.org, or FAM (fighting all monsters) at joinourfam.org (as seen on Ellen). To donate locally, please see TeamMondyCares, or Hands of Hope, Anna, Melissa, Van Alstyne, both on facebook.
Services for Laynie, will be held at 2:00PM Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Scoggins Funeral Home Chapel, burial will follow at the Elm Grove Cemetery, in Westminster, TX. The family will receive friends from 6:00PM to 8:00PM Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the funeral home.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 13, 2020