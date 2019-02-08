Ms. Lazetta Carnes, age 85, of Sherman Texas, passed away of cancer on Sunday, February, 3rd 20, 2019 at her home in Dennison Texas. She was born on December 1st 1933 to her loving and thoughtful parents, Jimmie Lee Carnes and Clint Leo Carnes in Dallas, Texas. Lazetta was an accomplished horsewoman and award-winning Dressage rider with her beloved horse TQ2. She traveled extensively and attended music performances as often as possible. Lazetta loved animals, especially cats, and music, Classical R &B, and Jazz. She was an accomplished pianist and will be missed dearly by her loving family, her devoted friends and all the wonderful individuals who knew and loved her. Lazetta is survived by her sister Jeannine Morris of Irving, TX, Nieces: Julie Powell, Dallas, Tx, Diana Wylie, Ennis, Tx, Cathy Phieffer, Arkansas and nephew John Morris in Carrolton, and many great nieces and nephews.

Visitation for Lazetta will be at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 9, 2019, in the Wildwood Chapel at Restland funeral home and cemetery followed by a Funeral Service at 3:00 p.m.

Funeral arrangements for Ms. Lazetta Carnes have been faithfully entrusted to Restland Funeral Home and Cemetery, which is located at 13005 Greenville Ave., at the intersection of Restland Road, Das, Texas 75243, and can be reached at (972) 238-7111. Published in The Herald Democrat from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2019