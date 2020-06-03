Le Lange was born Lelia Mae Chase on January 13, 1935 in Waco, Texas. She died June 1, 2020 in Sherman, Texas. Le moved to Sherman in 1944 at the age of nine when her father, J. Frank Chase, Sr., and her uncles started Chase Chevrolet Company. Her mother was Bennora Chase and her brother was J. Frank Chase, Jr.
Le was very active in the Camp Fire Girls program for eight years during her youth. She was a camp counselor for two years and received the Torch Bearer rank in social leadership – the highest rank awarded by National Camp Fire – in the summer of 1953.
Le graduated from Sherman High School in 1953 and attended North Texas University in Denton for two years. She loved being a stay-at-home mom, homemaker, and community volunteer.
Le left Sherman in 1955 and returned in 1979 with her husband George to begin Lawn Doctor. In 1985 they formed Greenscape,and operated both companies until their retirement in 1999.
In Sherman, Le was very active in the League of Women Voters, Service League, Home Hospice of Grayson County Auxiliary, SMA Singers, church and bridge clubs, to name a few. She and other SHS 1953 graduates met for monthly lunches and to plan reunions.
Le was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, George R. Lange, Sr. She is survived by their children Richard H. Leavitt, Jr., Katharine (Kay) Fowler and spouse Shawn, G. Reid Lange, Jr. and spouse Margaret, Ann Lange, and Sharon Warren, grandchildren Chris, Jennifer, Chase, Cooper, Lauren, Mary Grace, Callie, Daniel, John, Matthew, and Aaron, and great- grandchildren Olivia and Charlotte.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, June 5, 2020 at Preston Bend Cemetery, Pottsboro, Texas with Pastor Frank Drenner of Grace United Methodist Church officiating.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, June 5, 2020 at Preston Bend Cemetery, Pottsboro, Texas with Pastor Frank Drenner of Grace United Methodist Church officiating.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jun. 3, 2020.