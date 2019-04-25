Leah Renee Medlin is safe in the arms of Jesus. She passed on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at home surrounded by her siblings singing "I'll Fly Away, her favorite song. Leah had been residing in a girls group home, Carriage Estates managed by Evergreen Life Services in Sherman. She was a very important part in the Evergreen Dayhab.



Leah was born the daughter of Thomas O. Medlin and Frances Russell Medlin on March 30,1965 in Sherman Texas. Leah was a graduate of Sherman High School, Special Education Program in 1986. She lived at home 40 years until the death of her mother. She then resided in a group girls home in Denison before moving to Carriage Estates.



Leah attended Central Church of Christ In Denison and She was always excited and ready to go to church and see her friends and sing. Leah's passion was her music dancing and Special olympics. Leah was proud of her pretty appearance, jewelry and and loved purses.



Leah is survived by her siblings Sheryl Medlin Rushing, Bettye Medlin Mullins, of Sherman, Tommie Sue Medlin Rogers, of Boulder Colo. Billy Joe Medlin, of Sandy, Utah and Dennis Medlin of Denison Tx. and a host of relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.



Celebration of her life will be Saturday, April 27 at Western Heights Church of Christ at 1PM. Family friend celebration one hour preceding the service in the Family Life Center. Burial following at Sadler Cemetery.



Memorials may be made to Central Church of Christ, 601 W Crawford, Denison Texas 75020, Home Hospice Serving Grayson Cooke and Fannin Counties, 501 W Center St. Sherman, Texas 75090 or Special Olympics, Sherman ISD 2701 N Loy Lake Rd.



Arrangements are with American Funeral Services, Denison Texas. You may sign the guest book at www.americanfuneralservice-fh.com Published in The Herald Democrat from Apr. 25 to Apr. 28, 2019