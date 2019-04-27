|
Leatrice Claradean (Cunningham) Morgan, 79, of Coleman, Okla, died Thursday, April 25, 2019.
A Celebration of Life service will be 11 a.m. Monday, April 29 at the University Freewill Baptist Church in Durant, Okla. Bro. Raymond Coats will officiate. Visitation will be 3 to 4 p.m. April 28 at the Holmes Coffee Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Okla.
She is survived by her children, daughters; Carla Fuller of McKinney, Julie Miller of Denison, Anita Dean of Durant, Okla; son Mick Morgan of Coleman, Okla; eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
Please visit the online registry at www.holmes coffeemurray.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 27, 2019
