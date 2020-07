Or Copy this URL to Share

SHERMAN–Leddie Mae (Brannum) Vaughn, age 72, of Sherman, Texas passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at the Baylor Scott & White Hospital in McKinney, Texas.

Leddie is survived by her daughter, Kaye Traweek (Tracy), son, Robert Vaughn, sister in law, Jessie Watt Brannum, aunt Beverly Kula and niece, Elizabeth Butcher.

Private family service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of Waldo Funeral Home in Sherman.

