U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Lee Andrew Adams Jr. 27 years old of Denison, passed into eternal life June 16, 2019 in Clarksville, Tennessee.

Lee Jr. known by many as Slimm was born in Gainesville, the son of Lee Sr. and Caroline Adams.

Lee Jr. grew up in Fort Worth, Texas along with his two sisters. He took an early liking to basketball and Taekwondo and loved playing racing video games. He also loved riding go-carts, four wheelers and horseback riding.

Slimm as he is known by his friends started public elementary school and later switched to taking classes at Tarrant County as a home school student. He later moved to Denison, Texas and graduated from Denison High school.

Upon graduation he immediately joined the United States Army and proudly served his country for 9 years. While in service he did three tours of duty in Afghanistan and was currently stationed at Ft. Campbell, Kentucky Army Base.

He is survived by his father Lee Sr.; mother Caroline; siblings, Lee Ann and Lee Alex Adams. Also, other siblings, children of Lee A. Adams Sr. are Sheldon, Shayffon, Damion, Dante, Anita, Caress, Brandon, Sharrod, Toney; and other relatives and many friends.

Public Visitation will be Friday June 28, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Waldo Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held Saturday June 29, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Hopewell Baptist Church, 601 W. Bond St. in Denison, Texas with Rev. C.E. Evans officiating. Burial will follow in the Veterans Garden at Fairview Cemetery with full military honors by the U.S. Army personnel.

Arrangements have been entrusted to James E. Smith and the professionals of Waldo Funeral Home. You may sign the guest book at www.waldofuneralhome.com Published in The Herald Democrat on June 28, 2019